MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old Yorkie named Otto. Otto came to the Mobile SPCA from one of our local shelters. His skin was not in good shape, probably from fleas. The Mobile SPCA has nursed him back to health, and his skin looks much better! He will require regular grooming and brushing. He is a very friendly Yorkie and loves people. He is going to make someone very happy.

If you are interested in adopting Otto, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.