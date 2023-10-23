MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 12-week-old Chiweenie mix named Oscar. He is part of a litter of puppies called the Hotdog Pups.

There is Oscar and Nathan (both boys) and a girl named Frankie. They were left at the gate of the Mobile SPCA. They are altered, vaccinated, and microchipped.

They are ready to go!

If you are interested in adopting Oscar, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes neutering, vaccinations and microchipping.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.