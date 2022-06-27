MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a nine-month-old terrier mix named Kirby. Kirby is absolutely adorable and looks to be part Jack Russell Terrier. He is such a happy dog and loves to wag his tail. He will make a wonderful family pet. Janine Woods, Mobile SPCA Executive Director, says that right now they have a lot of puppies up for adoption. Most of them are lab mixes.

If you are interested in adopting Kirby, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.