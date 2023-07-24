MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-month-old Chow/ Shepherd mystery-mix puppy named Sasser. Sasser came to the Mobile SPCA from the Mobile City Shelter. She is going to be a big dog! She is very social and loves to play. She would do well with another pet in the house! She is going to make a great pet once she gets some puppy training.

If you are interested in adopting Sasser, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.