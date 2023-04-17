Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week is a large Boston Terrier mix named Pete. Pete is two years

old. Someone rescued him and brought him to the Mobile SPCA. He is a very happy dog and gets along with others. He is crate-trained and is most likely house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Pete, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.