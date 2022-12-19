MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old lab mix named Diesel. Diesel has a lot of energy! He’s very treat-oriented and knows how to sit and stay. Just keep in mind he loves to go for walks and runs — then he’ll be a happy boy! He belonged to a veteran who had to move to South Carolina. If you want an active dog, Diesel is for you.
If you are interested in adopting Diesel, click here for a link to his application. Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.
