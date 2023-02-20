MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old terrier mix named Isaac. Isaac was found as a stray. He is a great little dog! Remember, terriers are curious, so you need to have a very secure fence. He is a friendly dog, and loves being around people. Isaac is crate-trained, and the Mobile SPCA says he may be house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Isaac, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.