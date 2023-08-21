MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-and-a-half-year-old hound mix named Higgins. Higgins was found as a stray. He has beautiful, cinnamon-colored fur and beautiful brown eyes. He has a great disposition and would do well with another dog. He has a lot of energy and likes to play!

If you are interested in adopting Higgins, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.