MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 6-9 month retriever /lab-mix puppy named Hera. Hera came in with her sister, Jupiter. She is so sweet and lovable! She has a lot of energy and will need regular puppy training. Robin Strickland with the Mobile SPCA says she is a good girl and will make a nice family member since he gets some basic training. She is treat-motivated!

If you are interested in adopting Hera, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.