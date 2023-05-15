MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old Australian shepherd mix named Lulu. Lulu is a wonderful dog! She’s so friendly and is housetrained. She was in a home with a family, but the other dog did not get along with her. She loves other dogs and is easy to get along with. She is happy-go-lucky and is ready for a new family.

If you are interested in adopting Lulu, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.