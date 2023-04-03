MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 4 1/2-month-old terrier mix named Toby. Toby has the cutest little wiry brown fur. His owner could no longer care for him. He is wide open and full of energy! He is not going to be a relaxed puppy who just sits in your lap all the time. He is curious, and he would love a second dog to play with. He loves people and is very affectionate, but he has to get out all his energy!

If you are interested in adopting Toby, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.