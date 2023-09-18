MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a three-year-old retriever mix named Coco Puff. Coco Puff came from a home where the owner could no longer care for her. She had a litter of 14 puppies, and they have all gone on transport. Now, she’s looking for her forever home! She is a sweet girl and gets along well with other dogs. Her coat will get very fluffy in the winter so she will require brushing.

If you are interested in adopting CocoPuff, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.