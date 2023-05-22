MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier Chihuahua mix named Edwin. Edwin was found as a stray. He has the cutest underbite you’ve ever seen! He loves to be held. He definitely needs to be spoiled! Edwin is crate-trained, and could possibly be house-trained. He will make a wonderful family pet.

If you are interested in adopting Edwin, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.