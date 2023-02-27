MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is an 8-month-old Australian shepherd-mix puppy named Earl. Earl was surrendered by his owner to the Mobile City Shelter. He came to the Mobile SPCA to find a home! He is a very calm puppy with a wonderful disposition. His gorgeous green eyes will have you melting! He is crate-trained and may be house-trained. He loves to be held!

If you are interested in adopting Earl, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.