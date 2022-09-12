MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-year-old terrier named Brooks. Brooks also has two siblings at the Mobile SPCA. They were found dumped in Citronelle by the armory. The Mobile SPCA rescued them. They are wonderful dogs. Brooks is so well-mannered and loving. He is very calm! He is going to make the best pet!

If you are interested in adopting Brooks, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our ‘Pet of the Week segment.