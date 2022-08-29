Mobile, Ala. (WKRG-TV)–

Our Pet of the Week from the Mobile SPCA is a five-year-old dachshund named Donovan. Donovan is a beautiful boy with black and tan fur. His owner died and her husband had to move and could care for him. He is definitely a people dog and likes to get attention! He gets along with other dogs, but the Mobile SPCA recommends that you bring your dog up to their adoption center and make sure the dogs like each other! He is crate trained and is most likely housetrained.

If you are interested in adopting Donovan, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our ‘Pet of the Week’ segment.