Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 9 1/2-year-old Chihuahua/terrier mix named Pippa. Pippa was in a home but did not do well with a small child. She would do best in a home without small children. She’s a very affectionate little girl and has lots of energy! She certainly does not act like a senior dog at all.

If you are interested in adopting Pippa, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.