MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a five-year-old terrier mix named Ruckus. Ruckus came from the Mobile City Animal Shelter. His fur was not in good shape when he came in, but it is all grown back, and he is doing really well. He is a laid-back, sweet dog that will give you a lot of attention. He’s going to make a great family member and be comfortable in your home.

If you are interested in adopting Ruckus, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.