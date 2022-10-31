MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a one-year small boxer mix named Coconut. The owners had an illness in their family and could no longer keep her. She actually was sold to someone by a breeder as a Chihuahua, but clearly, she’s not a Chihuahua! She weighs about 45 pounds! She has a nice disposition and is going to make a great family pet. We love her beautiful white fur with brown spots on her ears.

If you are interested in adopting Coconut, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.