MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old terrier-mix named Agnes. Agnes and her sister were found as strays. Her sister has already been adopted. She is a happy, curious little terrier who loves to play. She is not a dog for someone who wants a pet that just sits there and doesn’t want to play. She is all about energy and having fun! She is a smart little girl and will make a very lively pet.

If you are interested in adopting Agnes, click here for a link to her application. Her adoption fee includes her spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.