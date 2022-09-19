MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a two-year-old boxer mix named Petey. Petey was sold to a person as a Chihuahua puppy. Obviously, he is not a Chihuahua puppy. He’s a little bit bigger than that, but he definitely is smaller than a boxer. We’re calling him a boxer mix because of his cute little underbite! He loves people, and he loves other dogs. He’s going to make a great family pet.

If you are interested in adopting Petey, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thank you to Shoe Station for sponsoring our ‘Pet of the Week segment.

