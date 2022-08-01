MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is an 8-year-old terrier mix named Henry. His owner went off to college and the family could not keep him. He is a very calm dog and loves to relax with his people. He probably would not want a young puppy in the house with him that would jump all over him. He does like other dogs, but he likes to relax.

If you are interested in adopting Henry, click here for a link to an application. Remember, visits to the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only. Thanks to Shoe Station for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.