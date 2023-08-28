Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a four-month-old kitten named Sam. Sam was born at the Mobile SPCA. He loves to be held and is a snuggly little boy! No doubt, though, he would like to play as well! The Mobile SPCA always has a lot of cats and kittens. Executive Director, Janine Woods wants to remind people to get their pets spayed or neutered.

If you are interested in adopting Sam, click here for a link to his application. His adoption fee includes his neuter, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment.