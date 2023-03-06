MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We have a double dose of cuteness for our Pet of the Week! We are featuring two terrier-mix puppies. They are absolutely adorable. Their names are Millie and Morris. There are actually four in their litter…three girls and one boy. They are 12 weeks old and are spoiled rotten! They are going to make someone really happy after they get proper puppy training.

If you are interested in adopting Millie or Morris, click here for a link to their application. Their adoption fees includes neuter/spay, vaccinations, and microchip.

Thank you to Port City Pups for sponsoring our Pet of the Week segment. They are offering a free grooming session if you adopt this week’s Pet of the Week.