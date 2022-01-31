MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Our Pet of the Week is a 3-to-4-year-old Anatolian Pyrenees named Loretta. Loretta came to the Mobile SPCA with her ten puppies. All of the puppies have been transported through the Flight Relocation Program to Massachusetts. Loretta is a wonderful, laid-back adult dog. She is so calm and sweet. She will make a wonderful companion.

If you are interested in adopting Loretta, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

WKRG would like to thank Shoe Station for Sponsoring our Pet of the Week.