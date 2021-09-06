Pet of the Week: Adorable Shih-Tzu/poodle mix

Community

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mobile, Ala. WKRG-TV

Our Pet of the Week is the cutest little fella. He is up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. He is a one-year-old Shih Tzu/Poodle mix named Cephus. He came in with his brother as a stray. His fur was badly matted but has since been shaved and is starting to grow back! He has the cutest little white paws that look like he has socks on. He has a wonderful disposition. He is crate-trained and may be house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Cephus,  click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories