Pet of the Week: Adorable Shih-Tzu/poodle mix

Mobile, Ala. WKRG-TV

Our Pet of the Week is the cutest little fella. He is up for adoption at the Mobile SPCA. He is a one-year-old Shih Tzu/Poodle mix named Cephus. He came in with his brother as a stray. His fur was badly matted but has since been shaved and is starting to grow back! He has the cutest little white paws that look like he has socks on. He has a wonderful disposition. He is crate-trained and may be house-trained.

If you are interested in adopting Cephus, click here for a link to an application. Remember, appointments at the Mobile SPCA are by appointment only.