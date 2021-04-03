Pace Center for Girls creates ‘Men Who Cook’ cookbook

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — The Pace Center for Girls serving Escambia and Santa Rosa counties canceled their annual fundraiser due to COVID-19.

To make up for lost funding, the organization pulled together more than 130 recipes targeted to help men show some skills in the kitchen.

‘Men Who Cook’ Cookbook:

Cookbooks are just $40 a copy and can be purchased online or over the phone.

(Can also purchase through several downtown shops)

SWEET DEAL – Buy 2 books, get the 3rd for ½ price = 3 Books for $100. (One to keep, two to gift!) Bulk options available for companies and organizations.

When we were forced to forego our in-person event this year due to COVID-19, our Men Who Cook fundraiser committee came together and quickly put the plan into place to create this cookbook. Pace Center for Girls

The recipes vary from appetizers to desserts and were collected by local volunteer and professional chefs.

The link to order cookbooks is www.pacecenter.org/MWCCookbook

More information about Pace Center for Girls:

Pace offers a FREE, year-round education and counseling program for middle and high school girls – ages 11 to 18.