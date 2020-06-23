New short film showcases coal ash in Alabama, plans future for Mobile-Tensaw Delta

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A short film released by the Mobile Bay National Estuary Program (MBNEP) highlights the consequences of coal ash in the state, and more specifically the Mobile Bay.

The film is based on research to close the 597-acre Plant Barry coal ash pond — situated on the banks of the Mobile River — and remove the plant or keep it intact along the watershed.

You can watch the film here: The Unintended Consequences of Convenience: The Story of Coal Ash in Alabama

Alabama Power and the EPA have both constructed plans for removal under the EPA’s Coal Combustion Residuals (CCR) rule. The film shows comparisons between the plans.

Once removed, the MBNEP will develop a management strategy for the watershed area. All options for the land use will be open to public input.

The project is expected to take a year to complete.

