MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Nurses Week. That’s why WKRG News 5 is recognizing local nurses, our healthcare heroes who help patients in need on a daily basis.

Meet Valerie Walker, a nurse who works at Providence Hospital. Walker, also known as a “supernurse” had a passion for nursing since she was a child. Walker has been a nurse for 16 years and worked on the front lines during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, she is a nurse practitioner and the best part of her job is seeing patients happy and healthy.

Watch the video above to learn more about Walker and how she found her calling.