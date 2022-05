MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Nurses Week. That’s why WKRG News 5 is recognizing local nurses, our healthcare heroes who help patients in need on a daily basis.

Meet Sherry Agnew Walker, a nurse at Associated Care Ventures and Linwood Healthcare. Walker is a hard worker. In addition to working as a nurse, she owns her own hair salon. To help patients, she gives them haircuts.

Watch the video above to learn more about Walker and her dedication to helping patients.