Final Hill-Kelly Movie – Friday 9/20 with Pensacola Humane Society

(WFNA) The Hill-Kelly FREE Movie in the Park Series will return to the Community Maritime Park in Downtown Pensacola on Friday, September 20, 2019. This FREE event is open to the public and includes FREE parking.

The film kicks off at sunset, which is normally around 7:45PM, but you’ll want to get there early and here is why:

The Gulf Coast CW’s very own Tori B. will be broadcasting LIVE on-air from Hunter Amphitheater starting hours before the movie.

The Pensacola Humane Society will be present prior to the movie with their Pet Adoption Event. Come visit with the adorable, adoptable pets. You may even meet a new friend to take home with the family!

Families of all ages are encouraged to arrive early enough to claim a good spot on the lawn. Seating is first-come, first-serve. Be sure to bring the lawn chairs or a picnic blanket!

Stop by the Hill-Kelly Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram tent to grab some FREE popcorn prior to the film.

Curious about which movie will be playing or need more information about this event? Visit www.cityofpensacola.com for further details.

