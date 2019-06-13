Fashion Meets Fundraising for Relay for Life

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Fashion meets fundraising this Saturday evening at the Passport to a Cure dinner and fashion show for Relay for Life of Mobile County. Cancer survivors will walk the runway, including WKRG’s own Assignment Manager, Jennifer Rogers. She is currently battling Stage IV Colorectal Cancer and has been writing about her experience on her Caring Bridge blog.

The event begins Saturday at 5pm at the Tillman’s Corner Community Center on Carol Plantation Road. Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for children ages 6-12. Children under 6 are free. Your ticket includes dinner. There is also a silent auction.

If you are interested in attending, tickets can be purchased in advance at the Century Bank in Tillman’s Corner or the American Cancer Society office on Montlimar Drive in Mobile. Tickets can also be purchased at the event on Saturday Evening.