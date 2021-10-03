“Shrink the Divide” moves to Saraland Church due to weather concerns Sunday evening

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Shrink the Divide is an annual event from the Pledge Group that promotes racial reconciliation between people of Faith. This year’s event in Mobile is moving to Saraland at Redemption Church due to weather concerns.

“It is a free event to anyone who would like to attend. Will have music led by a group called the collective which is made up of worship teams from about six churches from across the mobile area. It’s going to be awesome. We’re also going to have two guest speakers doctor Ed Litton the current president of the Southern Baptist Convention and coach Richie Riley who is the men’s basketball coach at the University of South Alabama. It’s a great opportunity from churches all over the city to unite and called Jesus our king and one another brothers and sisters,” said Michah Gaston with the Pledge Group.