Faith Time: What is love?

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Jacob Giles with Marcus Pointe Baptist Church in Pensacola joins us. Here’s a look at our conversation:

Anchor: It’s the start of February and people are thinking about Valentine’s Day. How does scripture define love?

Guest: The Bible uses 4 different words for love. These words represent a family love, a friendship love, a romantic love, and a selfless & unconditional love. Love is so multifaceted and can be hard to explain in words. The greatest way we can understand love is through Jesus Christ. The Bible says that we’ve all messed up and sinned against God. Because of our sin, we’re unable to have a relationship with Him. He loved us so much that He sent His only Son, Jesus, to this earth. He lived a perfect life like we could never do, but was hated by the world. He was beaten, mocked, spit on, and betrayed. He eventually was hung on a cross where he died as our sacrifice. The good news is 3 days later he defeated death and the grave. He rose again and now we can have a relationship with God through Jesus. – God stopped at nothing, not even the giving up of His own Son because He loved us that much.

Anchor: How does the Biblical definition of love diverge from the secular definition of love?

Guest: The secular definition of love points to feelings as being what love is all about. People point to “falling out of love” because they say that the feelings they once felt have gone away. Feelings are a part of love, but there’s so much more to love than that. Biblical love is selfless. Love is a choice. It’s a daily choice to put someone else before yourself. It’s not about what you can receive, but instead what you can give. If you go to 1 Corinthians 13, a pretty popular love passage, it describes love as patient, kind, and not insisting its own way… it describes love as selfless. In John 15 it describes the ultimate love as being willing to lay down your life for someone else.

Anchor: How do we express our love for someone the way God intended?

Guest: Put others before ourselves. It’s counter-culture, I know, but no matter who it is… whether we like them or not, whether they love us or not, we have to choose to put them before ourselves. God loves everyone and so should we, as His followers.

Anchor: Issues like sexuality and idolatry can warp our understanding of love, how does one get back on track?

Guest: The Bible. The Bible is the truth. It’s the absolute truth and it always will be. When we’re searching for answers that’s where we have to turn. God’s Word is the foundation in which we must build our lives upon and when we get off track we have to get back to God and His Word.

Anchor: How can young people in relationships express love without disobeying God?

Guest: Stick to the boundaries that God has given us in His Word. God is the creator of life and He knows the best way to live life. We have to trust He knows what He’s talking about. I mean, who are we to question the Creator of the universe? So, we have to first know what His Word says about relationships and then stick within the boundaries that He’s given us