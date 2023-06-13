PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Mark Isbell with Waterfront Rescue Mission.

Anchor: What is the mission of the mission?

Guest: Well, the mission of the mission is really to demonstrate God’s goodness by providing rescue, and recovery services in Jesus’s name. You know, we do that really three ways. We have our overnight shelter for men that just need a place to stay overnight. Secondly, we have our day services open Monday through Friday that will men, women, and children to come in, get a meal, get a shower, clean clothes, and just basic services. And then also we have our addiction recovery program.

Anchor: Talk to us a little bit about the history. How did all of this start?

Guest: So Waterfront started in 1949. A local pastor in Pensacola. So he saw a trend among local fishermen where they would go out, they’d be on the boat. When they come back, they would get paid. They’d have a month’s pay maybe, and they would all be gone in three or four days, whether it be alcohol or the red light district that was open there in Pensacola.

So he really saw a need to minister to those guys who found themselves homeless before they would get back on the ship to go out and work again.

Anchor: A noble start. And also, how does this all tie into Jesus’ mission of serving others?

Guest: Well, when you look at scripture, you look at Matthew 25, there’s a clear call to really provide for those that are in need. You know, Jesus said, hey, you know, when you gave someone a code or when you gave someone a meal, that you’re really doing it to him. And so we see this biblical call to serve, to love, and to provide for those that are in need.

Anchor: Talk to us a little bit about the need that it’s addressing in the community.

Guest: You know, you can look at it from two ways, really the need, and community. Nationally, statistics, say, hey, those that are living homeless cost taxpayers an average of about $35,000 a year for each individual. And when you look at Waterfront last year, we serve right at 3000 people. So it’s serving a lot of people. So you can say, hey, we’re saving taxpayers a lot of money for anywhere from, you know, four and a half to $5 million a year.

But I think better than that, Chad, what we’re doing is we’re giving men their lives back where reconnecting fathers, we’re reconnecting families. We had a graduation ceremony just last week that I was at, and there was a mother there that knew that she was getting her son back. And so that’s just that’s how we’re serving the community.