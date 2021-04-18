Faith Time: “The Way of Jesus”

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Mike Megginson with 3 Circle Church. Sometimes it’s hard to know what it means to be a Christian. Megginson’s Book The Way of Jesus: Covered in the Dust of the Rabbi talks about some big issues–what was the movement that Jesus intended?

Guest: So, my purpose in writing The Way of Jesus was really to refocus on what it means to be “Christian”, which is a big issue for me. I’m afraid that we have allowed Christianity to become just what we do on Sunday when we go to church and check off a little box. It has become Churchianity instead of Christianity. Churchianity is just about being religious and doing good things, being a good person, and all of that way of thinking. Christianity is all about Jesus. And so I define that term in the book as following Jesus in order to become more like Jesus. Churchianity does not do that. Only following Jesus can change us from the inside out to where we look more and more like Jesus and less and less like the world. And that’s the movement that Jesus came to bring us. Because of Jesus we now have a model, an example to follow.

Anchor: Why is a new reformation necessary and what could that include?

Guest: And that’s the reason for a new reformation of the church. Someone once said that the church always has to be in the process of reforming itself, because the reality is that left to ourselves we tend to drift and wander away from the radical call of Jesus to live as He lived. I believe that’s why the world around us is crumbling around us with division and conflict. The Church is not doing its part the way Jesus intended. When the church gets too cozy with power, money, position, favor, the world sees that for what it is.

Anchor: Talk about your 11th commandment, how does one be more Jesus-like and love like Jesus?

Guest: Response: The 11th commandment that Jesus gave us is found in John 13:34 where Jesus said “A new commandment I give to you that you love one another.” Now, some people will say that Jesus never claimed to be God, but here clearly Jesus is doing something that only God can do, and that gives commandments. So, followers of Jesus actually live with 11 commandments. And in the very next verse, Jesus points us to that love for one another that identifies us as His followers. This means that if we are truly following Jesus we will have a love for each other. That’s the main way that we become more like Jesus when we love one another. Of course, that word love gets distorted and misused, because we turn it into something it’s not. Biblical love, that Jesus modeled for us and lived for us, is a love that gives itself away. Love is never about getting something from others, it’s all about giving yourself to others for their good. That’s what God did for us because that’s what real love does.

Anchor: What do you think is the most important lesson you want readers to grasp?

Guest: Response: The most important thing that I want readers to understand is that Christianity is not about doing good or being good. It’s about following Jesus to become more like Jesus. That’s God’s whole purpose for your life and mine. It’s what we are created for and saved for. Romans 8:29 says it all for me. “For whom He foreknew, He also predestined, to be conformed to the image of His Son, in order that He might be the firstborn among many brothers.”

