MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Pastor Chris Williams with Yorktown Baptist Church. We wanted to talk about Pentecost. What is it?

Guest: A Pentecost is a celebration that we call a festival. 50 days after Easter. And so we celebrate that day as the Holy Spirit endowed itself onto the Apostles when they enter the world.

Anchor: Why is that important?

Guest: It’s important because it gives us the knowledge of the Holy Spirit. The Holy Spirit is what dwells in us and helps us to be connected to God, the Father, and the Son. So the Holy Spirit is God and Comforter of us, especially when we’re trying times.

Anchor: I was talking to you just a second ago. The Holy Spirit, for me and maybe for a lot of other people, is one of the more difficult aspects of the trilogy to understand. So what is the best way to explain the Holy Spirit?

Guest: Well, I like to use the little symbol of water. A cup of water. You take a cup of water and it’s just water. But if you freeze it, it turns into ice. Yeah, if you boil it, it turns into steam. It’s three different things out of the same thing. That’s the same way the Trinity is. The only difference is the water. The water is not able to save you, is not able to help you along the way. The Holy Spirit guides and directs you.

Anchor: Tell us more about that guidance and direction. One of the Spirit’s role in Christianity.

Guest: It is to empower you, to guide you, to direct you, to show you right from wrong. When when you hear that little steel man, the little steel voice in your mind, I said, I wouldn’t do that. Well, don’t do that. But that’s the Holy Spirit telling you that God is still alive and he’s still watching and he wants you to go a different direction.