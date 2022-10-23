MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith Time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith, and joining us this morning as John Breland with South Coast Church. WKRG wanted to talk about the story of Joshua.

Guest: Well, our church is reading Joshua together, we’re preaching through the Bible right now. And you know something stood out to me several months ago. Joshua heard this same phrase several times. Be strong and courageous. Be strong and courageous. And then it went a step further. Be very strong and courageous, so I thought what better message for us to be in the day that we’re living in is to be strong and courageous.

Anchor: So what is the story of Joshua to teach us about?

Guest: Being strong and courageous moving forward. I think whoever we are, we have influence and many people will say I’m not Joshua. I’m not leading a nation, but I say, you know, if you have one person that’s listening to your voice, you have influence. And I think sometimes we can get really discouraged in leadership in that way. So, what I love about Joshua is he just kept pushing forward, kept moving forward, and so we’re in that season as a church.