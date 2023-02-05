GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. Joining us this morning is Chrisy Ennen with Gulf Shores First Presbyterian Church. I wanted to talk about kind of a contradictory idea, but we want to talk about the role of doubt in faith. Why is doubt itself essential for faith?

Guest: OK, so here’s an example that I think of often OK, you’re sitting in front of me. Yes, I know that for sure, right? I need no faith because you’re here. OK, I’m here, I’m physical. This is physical. This is reality. But for faith to be true, there’s gotta be some sense of doubt because you don’t know that for sure, right? It’s not this concrete thing you can hold on to, so we believe that there is a God. We need faith for that. But you know, there’s always going to be that little part of you. That asks is that really true? So there’s always going to be a bit of doubt in faith, and so people tend to think that doubt is kind of the. Opposite of faith. But really, it’s all intertwined.

So why does doubt even need to exist for faith to thrive? Couldn’t we just live without it?

I guess if you are a really, really optimistic person and you think that you are 100% sure of everything in this world, maybe you could live without doubt, but I’m not sure that that’s even possible. Because of who we are, we like those concrete things. We like those answers to everything and we can’t get it, so there’s always going to be that little bit of doubt. But we have faith that things will turn out the way they’re supposed to.