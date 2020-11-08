Faith Time: The pandemic’s effect on Islamic practices

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Imam Kamal Saleem with Mobile Masjid of Al-Islam. The Pandemic has affected people of all faiths. How has it affected Islamic religious practices in this area?

Guest: Our religion requires us to pray together. And when we pray we are lined up basically shoulder to shoulder so we are standing, bowing, and prostrating together. In essence we are a religious extended family Brothers and Sisters paying tribute to the Creator who put this entire creation into motion. So when you have a situation like we are experiencing now it’s difficult to adjust to the change but you know that it is necessary for your health and well being.

Anchor: How have some practices been adapted or modified?

Guest: Rather than coming out to the Masjid (Mosque) We do the congregational prayer in the home. Individual families do this all the time but we are used to coming to the Masjid (Mosque) on Fridays which is our major congregational time at noon. So the adaptation is that we pray at home and the mediums that we use is a conference call and Facebook.

Anchor: We’ve talked about the general feeling that worshipers should only come to their house of worship if they feel comfortable. What’s your message on that issue?

Guest: We believe that Science and Religion is one. Traditions are very good but there is the preservation of life that is upon us. We are obligated to protect it. Anytime there is a change in a major routine there is discomfort but the message is your essence is more spiritual than physical. You can go somewhere spiritually and never move. So just because the physical is hampered the soul can travel pretty much anywhere it wants to go.