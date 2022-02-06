THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s Faith Time, our weekly conversation on matters of faith. During the pandemic, many people may have become disconnected from their local church or place of worship. 3 Circle Church Thomasville Campus Pastor Jordan Matheson joins us to talk about the importance of a local church.

Guest: Ultimately where we try to turn for all of our basis is scripture, and when you look into the scriptures in Hebrews chapter 10, it’s discussing about the importance of the local church and outdoing one another in love. and all these things. There’s a passage there in Hebrews 10 where it says to not neglect our meeting together that meet, we may encourage and push one another on and so what we know that to be is ultimately to encourage and push one another on towards affection of Jesus. So as believers, we wake up every day and ask ourselves how we can be more like Jesus today and the local church community is a great place to do that. It’s a great place to to stir one another. On and to encourage one another to become more and more like Jesus each and every day.

So does virtual worship make a suitable church community, or are there some flaws there?

Guest: So I’m sure that you have people who years ago would have answered this in one way and may have changed a little bit today. With COVID-19 pandemic, I would say that virtual church is a very suitable substitute for individuals who it may just not be safe for them to attend in person right now.I know people like that. And I think there’s nothing wrong with that. I know these people are attending online faithfully and they’re still engaging with their church community. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with watching churches that may be out of state as a supplement, but there’s still a need for you to find that local church and that local body.

Anchor: What’s created with the local church community?

Guest: it creates arguably one of the best support systems that you could have and so our lead Pastor, Pastor Chris Bell. He used the line years ago in a sermon when he was talking about the local church, where he says that. Uh, the local church creates something to where burdens are divided and joy is multiplied, and so simply what that means is when you go through hard times and we’re all going to go through them–Even as Pastor we don’t have enough time on this interview today for me to discuss the difficult things I may have faced, but whenever I have gone through difficult times, I can’t tell you the outpouring of love and a support and people who have kind of wrapped their arms around me to just say that they’re here for me, they’re praying for me. They’re loving on me. They’re carrying that burden with me, and it also creates this multiplication of joy.

Recently, my wife and I welcomed our first-born child into the world, so we’re getting used to parenthood. I felt like our church community was even more so excited than we were to.

Welcome to welcome this boy into the world, and so there is that multiplication, joy where we were excited.

But the man our local church was was just as excited and so one of the biggest things it creates is it creates this beautiful support system.

Where burdens are divided and joy is multiplied. Yeah, you definitely need to find a local church and get plugged in. We’re blessed in our area down in Mobile County, Clark County, Washington County.

They’re using between with some amazing churches, and so it’s one of those things that that you gotta get plugged into.