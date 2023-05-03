MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — LC Green with Smith Memorial AME joins us to talk about “the Great Commission.”

Guest: Well, the Great Commission is a directive to go out and tell others about Jesus Christ, try to go out and recruit other followers. Are we as Christians? One of the things that Jesus emphasized for us to go out and recruit other Christians, that they might recruit other Christians, we call them followers. Followers of Christ.

Anchor: So why do you think Jesus gave this command?

Guest: Well, first of all, it’s very important that we go out and try to get other folks to be followers of Christ. That’s the best thing in the world. It can happen to a person. You know, and because we have our own personal experience with him, the best people to tell us this about him would be those who have got personal experience with him.

Anchor: All right. So how can we fulfill the great commission’s command in our own lives?

Guest: Well, one of the things that I would add that I’m glad you asked that question, because it’s a personal thing, right? In each one of us, you know, you touch one, you touch one, you touch one, you touch one, you get one. So in our own little circle, whatever the circle we are in, you know, I talk to you. You talk to somebody else. And that’s what it’s all about. And people misunderstand that. People misunderstand. It is not just it’s just not a foreign mission.