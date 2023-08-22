FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Father Paul Zoghby with St. Margaret of Scotland Catholic Parish. We wanted to talk about some of the really unsung duties of a parish priest. You know, we think of mass, we think of sermons. But what do you do with counseling first?

Guest: Oh, well, I see people for every kind of problem. In other words, whatever problem someone might have, they’re going to come and see me in my parish. They trust that I’ll give them advice that might be helpful to them. So, you know, couples might be having a hard spot in their marriage. They’re going to come and see me.

A lot of times, young people who might be having difficulty in school or with some other relationship, their parents will bring them to see me. I see a lot of people for spiritual direction, giving them guidance in the spiritual life, just generally speaking. Those are some of the things I would do relative to counseling. And of course, I’m doing it and it’s stretching because I’m doing Spanish and English. I got to figure out how to do all that in Spanish too.

Anchor: So what is spiritual enrichment?

Guest: With spiritual enrichment is someone it’s like, well, the Holy Spirit really is the spiritual director, but it’s coming to see Scripture says to seek the advice of every wise person. So it’s coming just to speak to someone who might be able to help you, to grow in holiness, to come to know love and serve the Lord, to come to know love and serve your neighbor.

And you just meet with them every month and they come to be with you and just they talk about what’s going on spiritually. Other matters of their life. And you help them to grow in love with the Lord.

Anchor: That’s one of the things that we want to talk about. I mean, there are so many things that you do apart from what happens on Sunday or during Mass. What do you do with immigration?

Guest: Oh, golly, there’s a lot of people in my parish that are trying very hard to get their whole life settled relative to documentation. And so I bring them in. We write letters for a lot of people, talk about what’s going on in their life, accentuate the good aspects of life so that, you know, those who are making decisions about their immigration status will render favorable decisions for them.

So I get to know my immigrant families get to go to their homes. You know, I work with a lot of Hispanic people at St Margaret’s and they want everything blessed. So God bless their home.