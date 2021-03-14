Faith Time: The challenges of new leadership and firsts

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is the Reverend Dr. Mary Jayne Ledgerwood, Rector of Trinity Episcopal Church in Mobile. She’s the new Rector of Trinity Church and also the first woman ever in their 175-year history to serve in this role. Let’s talk in general first –what are the challenges a new reverend or pastor has when coming to a new church?

Guest: I was called to Trinity in October of last year, which means my discernment began many months before. As we all know a year ago we were at the beginning of the pandemic, at a time truly

of the unknown. Crazy enough, it was in the midst of all this that I began deeply and prayerfully to discern what ultimately became for me God’s call to Trinity. Entering into a relationship with the

good people of any parish is a time of listening and sharing, and, of course, worshiping together, which, certainly was made more challenging in the time of corona! One of the first things the vestry

and I decided together was to offer in-person worship again. They had not been together in worship for seven months. Through the now five months since we’ve been together, we’ve also been able

to add one more in-person service and upgrade our media ministry to broadcast live through Facebook and soon YouTube. We are safely adding Christian Formation for all ages, including

our nursery, so we can begin to share the love of community and our life and ministry together again.

Anchor: What are the challenges you see as a woman in a role that some may consider traditionally filled by a man?

Guest: I think it says more about Trinity than it does about me that they called a female rector for the first time in 175 years! I’m certainly comfortable with who I am as a woman and as a spiritual

leader and pastor, and I am grateful that the good people of Trinity are comfortable with me and my experience and qualifications. In the Episcopal Church, women began to be ordained in the 1970s.

So now after 50 years, it seems Trinity is comfortable with a female rector. This reflects the inclusivity of the Episcopal Church—we welcome all people, no exceptions. Trinity is a loving and

open congregation—to all people.

Anchor: Not all Christian denominations favor or even allow women as clergy–what are your arguments for it?

Guest: I don’t view it as my position to argue any case with other denominations. I don’t need to insert my beliefs on someone else’s. Instead, I am a huge advocate for ecumenical, interfaith,

and community relations beyond my denomination, and I have enjoyed many, what we might call, cross-denominational relationships during my ministry. Wherever I have served throughout my almost 20 years as an ordained priest, I have always reached out to my clergy colleagues of other

denominations and religions. And I intend to do that here in Mobile. Together we are stronger to serve God and the people of God.