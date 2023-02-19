MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith. Joining us this morning is David Roach with Shiloh Baptist Church. In a world of sin, death, and difficulty life seems chaotic. We talk about how to find peace.

Guest: It’s elusive, but it’s possible the Bible refers to peace as a fruit of the spirit. It’s a characteristic that increases in our lives as we grow in our relationship with God. The Bible speaks about at least three kinds of peace, peace with others, inner peace, and peace with God.

Anchor: So how can we have peace with others, even though we might be in a conflict with those others?

I love the scripture because it’s realistic and it acknowledges that peace with others can difficult. Romans 12:18 says as much as it is possible, insofar as it depends on you. Be at peace with all men. Sometimes you can’t have perfect relational peace, but the golden rule is a great place to start. Do unto others as you would have them do unto you, especially in the motives that we ascribe to others. Describe to others motives that we wouldn’t ascribe to ourselves, and that goes a long way toward relational peace.

Anchor: How can we find inner peace in a world with so much noise all the time?

Guest: When troubling circumstances arise, a lot of times we can find inner peace by leaning on our relationship with God rather than leaning on the troubling circumstances. Philippians 4-6 and seven says be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication with Thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God, and then I love this. Part in the Peace of God which passes all comprehension will guard your hearts and your minds. In Christ Jesus, we have the choice to either worry or pray. So rather than just kick the troubling circumstances around in our heads, we can talk to God about them. And that’s a much better option that makes for inner peace.