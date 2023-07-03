MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week we talk with Dr. Ben Stubblefield with Spring Hill Baptist Church.

Guest: I find the Psalms are incredibly prophetic. So there are songs that point us to Christ, and I think the Psalms also are written by so many are written by David, who himself was sort of a type of Christ to come. And so what we see in his experience is redemption. His sorrows and his reign are prefiguring for us.

What Christ is going to be like. And so it helps it helps my preaching in that it teaches me about Jesus is the apex of Christian preaching and who is the great hope that we try to point all people to. It’s also interesting. I think the Psalms give us kind of a master narrative for our world.

If you read through the Psalms, they’re comprised of five major books. I think each book, really kind of captures the experience that most of us have in this world, particularly those of us who are Christians, that we have periods of joy, we have valleys, we have sinfulness in our life that we need salvation from. We have periods of wandering.

Some of us have wandered from the Lord. And then the great hope the last book of the song, Book five is a great hope of a coming king who will write every wrong and draw every tear and provide for us a hope into the end of the coming ages.

I mean, so it’s really the song from 1 to 150 comprised. I would suggest comprised sort of the master narratives of the world from creation to our fall to future redemption. And reading the Psalms gives you the story of us and then walks us through it. So I think it helps my preaching in that way.