Faith Time: Sukkot Video

Rabbi David Tokajer with Congregation Mayim Chayim joins us. Here's a look at our conversation:

Chad: Sukkot comes to a close Monday--what is it?

Guest: Sukkot, also known as the Feast of Tabernacles, is a week-long festival of rejoicing in which we are commanded to build a Sukkah, which is a temporary dwelling place, to live in for the week. It is also a harvest festival, and some hypothesize that Sukkot may actually be what the Puritans were aiming to commemorate on what we now know as Thanksgiving in the States.

Chad: What does it commemorate?

Guest: Sukkot, and especially living in a Sukkah for the week, is to serve as a reminder L’dor v’dor (from generation to generation) of Israel’s journey in the wilderness. No matter where we are or how far we’ve come we are forever connected to the experiences of our forefathers.

Chad: How is it tied to other major holidays in Judaism?

Guest: Sukkot is observed almost immediately following the Ten Days of Awe which is Rosh Hashanah through Yom Kippur. It is also one of the three Shalosh Regalim or Pilgrimage Feasts of Judaism on which Israel was commanded to celebrate at the Temple in Jerusalem.



Chad: What are some of your favorite foods for this observance?

Guest: Unlike many other Jewish holidays, there really aren’t any specific foods that are eaten during Sukkot. However, you can never go wrong with Challah, chicken soup, and noodle kugel... Also, because of it being a harvest festival fruits, vegetables and other harvest-themed foods are good to go also.



Chad: What of your favorite memories from this time of year?

Guest: Honestly, my favorite memories really boil down to seeing the fulfillment of the Jewish idea of L’dor v’dor (from generation to generation) when my kids ask all sorts of questions about why we’re building a sukkah, why we’re eating meals in the sukkah, etc...

Chad: Rabbi David Tokajer with Congregation Mayim Chayim,

Thanks for joining us for this edition of Faith Time.

