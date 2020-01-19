Faith Time: Strengthening faith in the New Year

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Bryant Pugh with Outbreak Christian Ministries in Mobile joins us. Here’s a look at our conversation.

Anchor: 2020, a new year we wanted to talk about starting the importance of starting the new year with Faith, what’s the first step?

Guest: I think in order to start our faith journey we must have an understanding of what faith is. The Bible’s definition of FAITH is the substance of things hoped for and the evidence of things not seen. The Bible also says that faith comes by hearing. So I think the first step for anyone trying to discover or rediscover their is to get into a Bible-based church where they can hear faith preached

Anchor: How does someone strengthen their faith?

Guest: I often explain it like this. Our faith works the same way that our bodies respond to exercise. The more you work at it the stronger it grows. At first, it takes a little more effort I get it going but then over time, it becomes a habit.

Anchor: How can our faith be tested through the year?

Guest: There are multiple things that can test our faith but we must make sure that we have faith in the right things. Our faith must be in God who is the author and the finisher of our faith and not just in the results. Life results can change but God is constant.

Anchor: What is the most challenging part of having faith?

Guest: To me, the most challenging part of having faith is not wanting to be let down. Especially when areas God calls you to have FAITH in the no one else believes in.

Anchor: How has your faith evolved in your walk with the Lord?

Guest: To be totally honest it’s a continuous process of success and failures. The good days make having faith worth going through the hard times that test it. We must always remember that there is no strength gained without resistance.

Anchor: Bryant Pugh with Outbreak Christian Ministries

Thanks for joining us this morning for this edition of faith time and news 5 this morning will continue after the break.