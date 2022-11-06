MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Faith time is our weekly conversation on matters of faith and joining us this morning as James Johnson with NorthStone Baptist Church in Pensacola. Election Day is coming this week. What does it mean to steward the vote?

James Johnson: Well, Chad, thank you so much for having me. You know we are really blessed to live in the United States of America. A lot of countries don’t have the benefits that we have. Yeah, stewarding the vote is just the idea that we get to pick who our representatives are going to be. We get to steward who our leaders are going to be and as. Christians, we need to look at that lens. Look at that opportunity through the lens of the Bible. It’s Romans 13 and first Peter that tell us to submit to our authorities and what’s interesting is we get to pick who we’re willing to submit to in the stewardship of our vote.

Chad Petri: So why is it important to vote in essentially the earthly Kingdom when much of our focus should be on the Kingdom of heaven?

Johnoson: Well, that’s a good question. You know, I think if we vote for leaders that understand religious liberty, then we make our responsibility here in this earthly Kingdom, which of course is to add souls to the Heavenly Kingdom. I mean, we make it easier if we have politicians that understand. And religious liberty. And the importance of the Ministry of Reconciliation. That’s what God has called all Christians to in Second Corinthians chapter 5, to be ambassadors of our King, the Lord Jesus Christ. And we all want to be better ambassadors of our king.