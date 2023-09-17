MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Joining us this morning is Travis Johnson with Pathway Church. We are in the time of year when kids are back in school. How do you make sure your kids are ready?

Guest: Create an environment which they can function well from. So I would really want to share three things that we do that I think any parent anywhere could do that would make a big difference for their kids. Number one is: in the evenings, just before they go to bed, slow everything down. Have a little devotional time. I especially like the Book of Proverbs. You can do one chapter each night.

They give you a whole month. And for people that are not professing Christians, you know, this is wisdom literature. There’s no one that can read the Book of Proverbs that wouldn’t do better in relationships if applied, do better in relationships, do better in finance, and education. I mean, it’s just absolutely incredible stuff. Just slow it down and read.

What we like to do is we just like to take turns reading. So a kid reads two, three, four versus they’re kind of like proverbs are like tweet-sized verses like 140 characters or less. You know, our attention spans are short. You get that little proverb and go to the next one. So, you know that devotional time, slow it down, just pray together, and then go to bed.

So you can sleep number three: Think about how little time you actually have to spend with your kids. Yeah, it’s not a lot where you’re sitting down, you know? A lot of times we’re eating at the in the couch in front of the TV. I love that one of the practices that we’ve tried to put in place is that we unplug our technology on the way to school.